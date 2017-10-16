How to make Orange Glazed Duck and Dry Aged Steak

Ingredients:

1 Ea. Duck Breast

1 Ea. Pork “Duroc” Steak

1 C- Demi-Glace

¼ C- cherry Juice

2 Tbl- Blood Orange Puree

2 oz Honey

¼ C Cabernet Reduction

¼ C Sun Dried Cherries

1 Tbl Whole Butter

20z Olive Oil.,



Instructions:

Score the Duck breast, Season and sear skin side down. Cook until internal of 135. Season and Sear the Pork in 2 oz. Olive Oil. Glaze Cuck with Blood Orange Puree & 1 oz. honey. Glaze Pork with Honey and cook @ 375 until internal of 155. Reduce Cherry juice by 50% and add Demi-Glace. Add Cabernet Reduction and Cook on low heat for 15m. Season and Monte Au Burre Sauce. (Finish with Butter)

