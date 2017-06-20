How to prevent your number from being 'spoofed' by scammers

KNOXVILLE, TN - If you have been getting a lot of phone calls recently that seem like scams, you are not alone.

Scammers are increasingly using a technique called “spoofing” to try to trick unsuspecting callers into sending money or giving out personal information.

If you have ever gotten a call from a number that looks very similar to your own, it is most likely a scammer masking their real number with one similar to yours.

“Spoofing is pretending to be something you are not,” said Kyle Bubp, principal consultant for Knoxville-based Savage Security. “It’s become a lot easier for attackers to spoof their number. You can Google phone number spoofing and you can find free tools to do it today.”

A new law signed by Tennessee's Gov. Bill Haslam charges phone scammers and fines them if they use a misleading or false phone number to make a scam call. The law takes effect July 1.

Scammers who are caught could face a misdemeanor charge and fines up to $10,000.

“My number has actually called me before,” said Sarah Reed, a Knoxville woman who has recently received countless scam calls.

She now uses an app called Hiya to alert her when a phone call may be a scam.

“It’s flagged as a scam and when it rings it shows up red and it gave me the option to block it so I block it and they cannot call me," Reed explained.

The City of Oak Ridge was also recently the target of “spoofing.”

Scammers used a false city phone number to try and access information from their finance department.

“It sounded somewhat legit, and we checked it out and it was certainly a scam,” said Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson. “If it’s hitting us, it’s also hitting others in the community.”

If you think that a call may be a scam, the easiest thing to do is ignore the call and let it go to voicemail, according to Bubp.

Here are some tips to prevent spoofing from happening to you:

Apps like Hiya or Truecaller work to screen calls coming in

Cell phone carriers have spam blocking as an option for customers

You can add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry, but it only works if the scammer is inside the U.S.

Report the scam to the Better Business Bureau

Call the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Division of Consumer Affairs at 615-741-4737

