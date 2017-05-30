How to protect your property from downed trees

Downed trees litter the Hewitt property in Loudon co. (Photo: WBIR)

Homeowners and crews across our region are cleaning up hundreds of downed trees from storm damage.

The Public Works Department has received at least 50 calls of trees down in roads and alleys.

With crews cleaning up, the City of Knoxville has some tips for you to help prevent trees from falling in the future.

Here are a few of the signs:

Fungi or mushrooms growing near the bottom of the tree

Cracks in the bark

Unhealthy looking leaves

If you have noticed any of these issues you should called a certified arborist for a professional recommendation.

Even though you may have those unhealthy trees removed, Kasey Krouse of Urban Forestry says that you should always be on the lookout.

"Any time you have saturated soil and heavy wind, you're going to have trees toppling," said Krouse. "Even healthy trees can be prone to toppling depending on wind direction and speed."

If you're cleaning up damage yourself, the City of Knoxville says to drag the brush to the curb for city crews to pick up. If a contractor is working on the clean up, they are responsible for disposing the brush and limbs they remove.

