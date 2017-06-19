How to recognize dry drowning

Dry drowning has made headlines across the country the last several weeks after a Texas couple recently opened up about their 4-year-old's death.

In the case Frankie Delgado, it occurred nearly a week after the Delgado family visited the Texas City Dike

The condition can happen hours, or even days after a child breathes water into his or her lungs.

Although scary to think about, Doctor Ryan Redman at East Tennessee's Children's Hospital, says this is not common by any means.

"Drownings that happen well after you get out and seem fine, those are extremely rare," said Dr. Redman, "Essentially, not in the seen area."

Dr. Redman also says that some national stories have led to misconceptions. Dr. Redman said that some think there are no signs, however, he says there will be signs like lung irritation.

Ultimately, his advice to parents is to keep an eye on your kids if they're playing around water, but don't let the fear keep your kids from having fun.

"It's not going to happen from somebody who's just happily playing in a pool," said Redman.

According to the American Osteopathic Association, here are the signs of dry drowning that you need to be aware of:

Trouble breathing

Coughing

Sleepiness or a drop in energy level

Irritability

Chest pain

Vomiting

Medical experts say that the best way to prevent it is to simply teach water safety, and to always be on the lookout for sudden changes in behavior after you, or your child has been in the water.

