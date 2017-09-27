HSTV working to make East Tennessee a no-kill area by 2025

Dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley in Knoxville. (Photo: WBIR)

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is working to decrease the number of animals that are euthanized each year, with an overall goal of making East Tennessee a no-kill community by 2025.

Nearly 30,000 shelter animals are euthanized in East Tennessee each year, according to HSTV.

The HSTV shelter in Knoxville has been a no-kill shelter for 17 years, and now they're working with local and regional shelters and national organizations on a community-wide no-kill initiative.

"It takes everybody working together - rescue groups, local humane societies, animal shelters, national humane societies, everybody working toward the same goal. And it's all about collaboration," said HSTV Executive Director Amy Buttry.

She said two key pieces of the effort are education and spaying and neutering pets.

"Spay and neuter is key, and also making sure the next generations understand what that means. You know, one dog or cat can have many, many hundreds of offspring in its lifetime and family tree, so the key is to reduce that number so that the shelters aren't always full to begin with," she said.

You can learn more about HSTV here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM