Human remains discovered in small southeastern Kentucky town

(Photo: Jacom Stephens / Getty Images)

Kentucky State Police in Knox County are investigating after a man found human remains on his property.

According to KSP Post 10 Harlan, troopers went out to a man's property off KY 1304 in the Hinkle community after the man found parts of human remains on his property.

Detectives arrived at the scene and found more human remains in the area. The county coroner was notified and the remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Frankfort for autopsy and identification.

Authorities said they haven't discovered who the person is or why they died, but will release more information as it becomes available.

