Humana to leave 2018 ACA exchanges, leaving coverage gap in Knoxville area

Republicans, including president-elect Donald Trump, have vowed to repeal Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act.

Humana's decision to not sell insurance on any Obamacare exchange in 2018 will impact Tennesseans who live in the state's three major metro areas.

Humana is currently the only insurer in the greater Knoxville area — meaning if another insurance company does not enter the market, there will be no Obamacare exchange in that area. The insurance giant announced the decision on Feb. 14 on an analyst call after its $34 billion deal with Aetna was terminated following a ruling by a federal judge.

The exit means people in the greater Nashville and Memphis areas will have only one insurer, Cigna, unless another enters the market.

Plans purchased for 2017 will be valid through Dec. 31.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and UnitedHealthcare previously offered plans in all counties, but United left the state in 2017 and BCBST pulled out of the three metro areas.

The prospect of an area with no insurer has worried the state's insurance commissioner, Julie Mix McPeak. She testified before the U.S. Senate earlier this month about the tenuous state of the individual market in Tennessee. She urged federal lawmakers to take steps soon to stabilize the insurance market before insurers began to leave.

Humana's CEO Bruce Broussard said its early analysis of data from 2017 signaled to the company that the risk pool remains unbalanced, and that the company would not offer plans in 2018.

Whether Humana notified the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance about its plans could not be immediately learned. Insurers don't have to file their intention to sell on the exchange until May.

This story will be updated. Check back for updates.

Reach Holly Fletcher at hfletcher@tennessean.com or 615-259-8287 and on Twitter @hollyfletcher.

Tennessean