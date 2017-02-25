Humane Society continues to quarantine puppies

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley quarantines puppies to prevent spread of parvovirus.

KNOXVILLE - Signs of a highly contagious virus inside the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley forced staff to temporarily close the doors to its puppy room.

Last week, one of the puppies adopted from the shelter began showing signs of parvovirus. It’s a highly contagious virus that puppies are susceptible to before being vaccinated.

"Parvo has been everywhere this season," Amy Buttry, executive director of HSTV said.

This is the second time this year the shelter has had to quarantine its puppy room. Buttry said signs of parvovirus may be due to the warmer weather.

"Something is apparently different about this year. Some people are speculating that it's the temperatures, that we didn't have enough days of a hard freeze to kill off a lot of things," Buttry said.

The center is taking precaution, placing its puppies on a 7 to 10 day quarantine starting last Monday.

"We clean the cages at least three or four times a day. We make sure there's no feces laying around. We make sure they're totally clean with waterless shampoo," Lisa Funk, a kennel technician at the shelter said.

Funk is one of the few people allowed in and out of the puppy room. The shelter is working to stop the virus from spreading. In many cases it can be deadly.

"Puppies are fragile. They may not appear that way by their rough-and-tumble exterior, but they are very fragile babies. If they get the flu, like if a child gets the flu, they can get so sick and dehydrated that they don't make it," Buttry said.

The virus is preventable. The best thing you can do to make sure your puppies don't get it is to have them vaccinated.

HSTV will evaluate all of its puppies on Monday. If none are showing symptoms, staff will start putting them up for adopting once again. They'll then do a deep clean the puppy room and wait until at least the end of the week before bringing any more dogs in.



