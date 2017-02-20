Humane Society: Puppy room closes as precaution against virus

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is closing its puppy room for a week as a precaution after some puppies displayed symptoms of parvovirus, the executive director said Monday.

The puppy room at the no-kill shelter on Kingston Pike will not reopen until at least Monday, Feb. 27. Some 15-20 puppies are at the shelter, said Amy Buttry, executive director.

The shelter veterinarian will keep an eye on the puppies and determine when it's safe to reopen the room.

Older dogs and cats and kittens are not affected and will remain available for adoption.

The society posted notice Monday afternoon of the room closure. The virus incubation period is about a week.

Parvo appears to be going around various shelters, Buttry said.

It's a highly contagious disease that can threaten a puppy's life.

The long hot summer and mild fall and winter have helped the virus stick around, she said. Normally, hard freezes help reduce the threat of a virus outbreak.

“We are going to make sure nothing gets sent here and there,” she said.

Buttry said this is the first time there's been evidence of parvo in their current building since they moved in.

Adoptions of adult dogs, cats and kittens are available during center hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

