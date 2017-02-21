Humane Society raising funds for three dogs' medical care

Dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley in Knoxville. (Photo: WBIR)

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is asking for donations for three dogs in need of medical attention.

Since the Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, it often tries to rehabilitate animals that other shelters would let go.

The shelter is trying to raise $2,200 to help cover the medical costs for the three dogs. HSTV staff highlighted the dogs' stories in a post on their Facebook page.

The first, Candy, is a schnauzer mix who needs blood and dental work. The shelter said Candy and her brother were surrendered with a request for euthanasia, but shelter staff stepped in for a rescue placement with HSTV. Candy's brother has since been adopted.

The second dog is a Pekingese named Shirley Temple. She has three gallbladder stones that need to be removed. She also needs dental care, and needs both of her eyes removed because they are non-functioning and causing her pain.

The third dog is a Shih Tzu-poodle mix named Mia. She has chronic dry eye, and also needs blood and dental work, but should be ready for a new home after the procedures.

"A tiny girl misunderstood and at great risk in a municipal shelter," the post said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than half the money had been raised. People who want to help these dogs can donate through a YouCaring account set up by HSTV.

"We've set up an account for our medical expenses to cover these and the more donations we get, the more animals we can help from our partners," said Erin Dols, the shelter veterinarian.

