Hundreds gather for 13th annual Children's Festival of Reading

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - This morning, hundreds of families and children gathered for the annual Children's Festival of Reading at World's Fair Park in Knoxville.

The festival included a wide variety of activities ranging from storytelling, food and music, to sponsored performances from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

This marks the 13th year the Knox County Library has showcased the festival. Its goal is to encourage the development of childrens' reading abilities.

"It keeps their skills up, gets them ready for school," a UT Librarian manager said. "Promoting literacy can only help them in their futures."

Sponsors and activities coordinators told WBIR they participate in the event each year because they know that in order for a child to learn, they must emphasize reading first.

Along with listening to storytelling, children were able to read aloud to audiences and even showcase their reading skills at the festival. They could also visit with familiar faces, including Scooby Doo and the PBS Kids mascots.

The event wrapped up at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

© 2017 WBIR.COM