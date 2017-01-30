Hundreds of East Tennesseans affected by Trump's immigration ban

Yassin Terou operating Yassin's Falafel House in downtown Knoxville. (Photo: WBIR)

President Trump’s executive order placing a temporary ban on immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries affects hundreds of people living in East Tennessee.

In 2011, Yassin Terou found asylum in Knoxville after fleeing the war in Syria. He now owns Yassin's Falafel House, a popular downtown Knoxville restaurant.

His story spread on social media last week after the credit card processing company, Square Inc., premiered a documentary short featuring his emotional story of resilience.

"I applied for asylum, because the situation in Syria… I can't go back, my life would be in danger," Terou told WBIR 10News.



Immigrating to Knoxville brought its struggles. Terou has not been able to visit his brother, father or sisters due to the ongoing Syrian crisis.

“I try not to turn my phone off, because they are in a situation where you don't know what will happen to them at any minute,” he said. “It's very hard to know your family is in the hands of God."

After President Trump's executive order temporarily banned travel from Syria and six other predominantly Muslim countries, Terou now worries hundreds of others will feel the pain of family separation too.

"This ban is not affecting only refugees. It's affecting students, it's affecting workers, it's affecting green card holders -- people like me,” he said.

He's not the only one with concerns. Over at the University of Tennessee, 81 students, staff and faculty either have visas or permanent residence in one of the seven banned countries.

Advisors are still working out the implications of the executive order; it is still uncertain what will happen after the 90 day ban.

In the meantime, staff at UT’s Center for International Education have contacted those 81 Vols to warn them about possible reentry problems after leaving the country -- even for academic reasons.

A statement from Chancellor Jimmy Cheek said many Volunteers are dealing with a wave of “confusion and anxiety."

“We are committed to protecting the rights and opportunities extended to all members of our academic community, and we will continue to recruit, retain, and support faculty, staff, and students from around the world,” the statement said.

It goes on to say: “I ask you to take this opportunity to reach out to your fellow Volunteers, especially those who may be feeling uncertain or fearful, and help ensure that our campus is a welcoming community for everyone.”

Despite the president's ban, Terou said East Tennessee continues to prove its Volunteer spirit.

"We believe this country will protect everybody, will love everybody, and that's what Knoxville is doing to me," he said.

