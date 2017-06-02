Hundreds of local 5th graders head to Washington D.C.

KNOXVILLE - Hundreds of fifth grade students from Knox County Schools are heading to Washington D.C. for the annual Safety Patrol trip.

The students arrived as early as 5 a.m. Friday at Chilhowee Park before the 24 buses left around 6:30 a.m.

The students will spend three days exploring the nation's capital including tours of Arlington National Cemetery, the Smithsonian Museums and the National Zoo. They'll also visit the U.S. Capitol and visit with Congressman John Duncan.

The students will return home Monday around 6:30 p.m., and KPD says people should expect extra traffic in the Rutledge Pike area around that time.

