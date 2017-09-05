Hurricane Irma could add to increasing rainfall totals for East TN

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Morristown forecast Hurricane Irma's impact on East Tennessee to bring rainfall and windy conditions.

Anthony Cavallucci, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the NWS said in five days, Hurricane Irma will be near the southern tip of Florida.

"I would keep a really close eye on this because the impact could be so great along the entire coast of Florida," Cavallucci said.

The rainfall from Hurricane Irma could bring 2-3 inches of rainfall over a 8-10 hour period. The rainfall would add to a region already ahead of last year's total rainfall.

From January 2016 to the beginning of September, there was a little more than 30 inches recorded.

So far in 2017, from January until September 5, more than 38 inches were recorded.

Meteorologists will continue to watch Irma's eye move across the Atlantic and forecast adjustments as they appear.

