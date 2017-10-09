Hurricane season impacts plans to build condos on Magnolia

KNOXVILLE - More condos are slated for Magnolia Avenue.

Courtland Group's Jeffrey Nash told 10News on Monday that he expects it to be 20 residential units and up to 4 commercial units on Magnolia Avenue at Ogden Street.

Crews have not broken ground yet because there's a pressure on materials and labor in the south due to all the hurricanes lately, according to Nash.

Nash estimates the cost of a condo to be around $200,000 to $450,000 but that's likely to change over the next year and a half.

The 18-month project is expected to be complete by Spring 2019. Nash said he has already been working on the project for 2 years.

© 2017 WBIR.COM