Hydrochloric acid continues to leak at Wacker Chemie; no threat to public

A chemical release caused an explosion at Wacker Chemie earlier this month. (Photo: WBIR)

BRADLEY COUNTY, TENN. - Hydrochloric acid has continued to leak at the Wacker Chemie facility in Bradley County more than a week after the plant temporarily shut down operations following a hydrogen chemical release.

Bradley County's EMA Director, Troy Spence, told NBC affiliate, WRCB, that the leak is coming from the broken pipes from the explosion.

An estimated six tons of chemicals is located in a part of plant that was structurally unsafe. Crews stabilized it Monday.

Wacker employees are working to move those chemicals to a holding tank.

According to Spence, there's not enough leaking to leave the facility.

Wacker Chemie temporarily shut down operations at the Charleston facility on Sept. 8. A chemical release occurred at the plant the day before and several roads surrounding the facility, including I-75 and part of Highway 11, were closed.

Charleston is located in Bradley County, between Athens and Cleveland.

