I-40 bridge in Loudon Co. on 'structurally deficient' list

An alarming new study shows more than 55,000 bridges in the United States are considered structurally deficient, with nearly a thousand of those in Tennessee.

The study is from the American Road and Transportation Builder’s Association.

Structurally deficient means the structure is in poor condition, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a bridge is in danger of collapse.

One of the most traveled routes on the list is the I-40 bridge over Highway 321 in Lenoir City, near the Loudon and Roane county lines.

About 41,000 vehicles cross the 57-year-old bridge daily, making it the 22nd most traveled bridge in the Tennessee report. There are no details provided as to why it made the list, but the report states that all of the bridges in the report have a key bridge element that is in "poor" or worse condition.

There are more than 20,000 bridges across the state, and only 5 percent were deemed structurally deficient. TDOT inspects each of them every two years.

Tennessee counties on the list (number of bridges, number that are structurally deficient)

Anderson: 174 -- 7

Blount: 196 -- 8

Campbell: 132 -- 15

Claiborne: 95 --7

Cocke: 189 -- 25

Cumberland: 135 -- 7

Fentress: 56 --7

Grainger: 87 -- 9

Greene: 308 --7

Hamblen: 116 -- 2

Jefferson: 122 -- 18

Knox: 568--9

Loudon: 114--4

McMinn: 219 -- 1

Monroe: 144-- 8

Morgan: 115 -- 13

Roane: 157 -- 7

Scott: 111 -- 10

Sevier: 272 -- 9

Union: 59 -- 8

