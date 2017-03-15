Iconic 'I Believe in Nashville' mural vandalized

The mural is on 12th Avenue South near Edley's in Nashville. (Photo: WSMV)

NASHVILLE - A famous mural in the 12 South area of Nashville appears to have been vandalized.

According to NBC-affiliate WSMV, it looks like someone threw black paint over the "I Believe in Nashville" mural.

It has grown into being one of Nashville's most recognizable spots and a very popular place for visitors to stop by and take photos.

Artist Adrien Saporiti created the mural five years ago for DCXV Industries, according to a post on the company's blog. A celebration was planned for March 25 to mark the mural's five year anniversary.

10News will update this story as more information is available

"I Believe In Nashville" mural in 12 South has apparently been vandalized. We're working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/4vnddCcJRl — WSMV-TV, Nashville (@WSMV) March 15, 2017

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM