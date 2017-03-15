WBIR
Close

Iconic 'I Believe in Nashville' mural vandalized

WBIR 11:43 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

NASHVILLE - A famous mural in the 12 South area of Nashville appears to have been vandalized. 

According to NBC-affiliate WSMV, it looks like someone threw black paint over the "I Believe in Nashville" mural. 

It has grown into being one of Nashville's most recognizable spots and a very popular place for visitors to stop by and take photos. 

Artist Adrien Saporiti created the mural five years ago for DCXV Industries, according to a post on the company's blog. A celebration was planned for March 25 to mark the mural's five year anniversary. 

10News will update this story as more information is available

 

 

 

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories