Ijams gets more than 13 acre donation to develop nature preschool

Ijams Nature Center (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Ijams Nature Center is adding more than 13 acres to its area of protected land.

The land is a donation from Grayson Subaru.

Ijams will use the property for the center's new nature preschool which will open next summer. Ijams staff members said this is a great opportunity to get kids interested in spending time outside.

"We're hoping to develop it in a way that there are trails, there are play areas, creek access, places kids can explore but still have oversight by parents," Ijams Executive Director Amber Parker said.

The site will also include a "free play" area and places for other educational activities.

