Ijams Nature Center names new executive director

Ijams Nature Center announced it is hiring Amber Parker to take over as executive director.

Parker's tenure at the South Knoxville wildlife refuge will begin on February 20. She is no stranger to East Tennessee, having served as the special programs coordinator and educational director for the Great Smoky Mountains Institute in Tremont from 2001 to 2008.

Parker has more than 20 years of experience under her belt in the environmental education field, most recently serving as executive director at Chincoteague Bay Field Station, a non-profit environmental education center and field station in Virginia. There, she helped maintain partnerships with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, NASA and others.

Parker will take over for Paul James, who resigned from his position as executive director in September 2016. Bo Townsend will continue to serve as the interim director until Parker's arrival.

