Ijams Nature Center offers plenty of summer fun for everyone

For more information on Ijams Nature Center visit ijams.org

One of South Knoxville's best kept secrets is no secret any longer. Ijams Nature Center is open for the summer and there's no limit on the outdoor fun you can have.

From wildlife and nature educational programs to hiking and walking trails, zipline and ropes courses, there's even a walk back in history and many are free to enjoy.

Ijams Canopy:

Navitat Knoxville offers adventures including ropes courses and ziplines. Sign up at the Navitat desk inside the Ijams Visitor Center.

Trials:

Ijams features 12 miles of greenspace plus some \of the Skelton Greenway. A map at the Visitor Center ($1) will help you choose the best route for you!



Ijams also offers backpacking clinics all summer.

Paddling:



Ijams has an outdoor academy to instruct visitors on everything from canoeing to paddling. Riversports Outfitters offers rental canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards on Mead's Quarry Lake.

Biking:



There's no shortage of paths to bike on and Ijams has also teamed up with the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club to offer 9 miles of beginner-intermediate bike trails through the propertyl. Don't have a bicycle? No problem-they offer bike rentals that start at $15 for 2 hours.

Ijams Homesite:

Guests can tour the home that H.P. and Alice Ijams built on the 20 acres they bought in 1910. Today, the house is an environmental education center.

Ijams Nature Center is located at 2915 Island Home Avenue in South Knoxville, ijams.org or call 865-577-4717.

© 2017 WBIR.COM