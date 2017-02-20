Ijams to help folks unplug and de-stress with their Sanctuary Series

Ijams Nature Center will host a Family Yoga Hike on Saturday March 4 at 1 pm. Call (865) 577-4717, ext. 110 to register.

SOUTH KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Ijams Nature Center in South Knoxville wants to help folks learn how to relax and enjoy nature with their new sanctuary series. The Sanctuary series is designed to help visitors take some time to enjoy the beauty that surrounds them.



First up in the sanctuary series is a family yoga hike at the nature center on March 4, 2017.



Family Yoga Hike

March 4, 2017

Ijams Nature Center

1 p.m.

No experience necessary!

$7 per person (non-members)/$5 for members



The hike and yoga clas will focus on nature-inspired and animal poses that anyone can do.

Space is limited so visitors are encouraged to register soon, (865) 577-4717, ext. 110.

(© 2017 WBIR)