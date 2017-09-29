Illegal panhandling ordinance in effect in City of Sevierville

"May I see your permit." Officers can ask panhandlers that question if they see them begging on Memphis streets. Panhandlers must first get a $10 permit in Memphis before they beg on the streets (Photo: Laurent Hamels Getty Images/PhotoAlto)

CITY OF SEVIERVILLE - A new ordinance pertaining to illegal soliciting or panhandling is in effect in the City of Sevierville.

The city said that while giving to panhandlers may seem like a good thing, it can do more harm than good.

The ordinance prohibits anyone from soliciting money or other things of value after sunset or before sunrise. Asking for money repeatedly is not allowed.

It states you cannot ask for money in an abusive or aggressive manner. It's illegal to panhandle in city owned parking lots or garages and from drivers.

It is unlawful for any person to solicit money or other things of value within 20 feet of a crosswalk or intersection, entrance or exit of a bank or check cashing business or ATM, public restrooms or bus stops, pay phones, or sidewalk cafes and outdoor eating areas.

If you witness illegal soliciting or panhandling, please call the Sevierville Police Department at (865) 453-5506.

The City of Sevierville has said there are numerous social service agencies in Sevier County and the surrounding area that can assist people and families in need.

Sevier County Family Resource Center: (865) 428-7999

sevierfamilyresource@yahoo.com

Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries: (865) 908-3153

SHELTER

TN Coalition for the Homeless 1-888-556-0791

FOOD

Sevier County Food Ministries (865) 428-5182

Sevier County Health Dept. (WIC) (865) 453-1032

TN Dept. of Human Services (Food Stamps) (865) 429-7005

HOUSING

Samaritan Place (865) 684-1880

Eastgate Homes (865) 453-8500

Gateway Village (865) 453-1729

TRANSPORTATION

East TN Human Resource Agency (ETHRA)(865) 244-1700

