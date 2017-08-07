Immaculate Conception Church to host tenth annual Irish Fest on the Hill Aug. 12

From Facebook.com/irishfestknoxville

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in downtown Knoxville will host their annual Irish Fest on the Hill. Now in it's tenth year, the festival celebrate the church's Irish Roots, which dates back to 1794.

Activities at Irish Fest on the Hill include music, dancing, a silent auction and plenty of authentic food and beverages.



Musicians set to perform:



Red Haired Mary

Knoxville Pipes & Drums

Nancy Brennan Strange

Four Leaf Peat

The Tom Billies

Irish Fest on the Hill runs from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the church which is located at 414 W. Vine Avenue in downtown Knoxville.

For more information visit their Facebook page search for Irish Fest on the Hill. You can also follow the festival @irishfestknoxville.

