'In God We Trust' added to Loudon County cruisers

A "In God We Trust" decal placed on a vehicle from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly all of the vehicles belonging to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office now feature the phrase, "In God We Trust."

The organization started adding the decals onto the cruisers last month then posted about information about it on Facebook, but later removed the post due to heated exchanges and explicit words in the comments.

Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider explained the decision to remove the post was in order to keep inappropriate language off the page.



He said he chose to purchase the decals as a reminder of what he calls the country's slogan.

"Law enforcement is not always, here of late, getting a good name. We want to build that name, build that reputation, and try to live by it," Sheriff Guider said.

The sheriff added that he has no plans to remove the decals, even if they receive negative feedback.

