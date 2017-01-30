Injury crash prompts closure to I-640 on east side

A crash about 7 p.m. Monday prompted closure to access of I-640 at I-40 on the east side. Photo: KPD

A section of westbound Interstate 640 near the Knoxville Center mall was expected to be closed until at least midnight as police worked a head-on injury crash.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred about 7 p.m. on I-640 near Washington Pike.

Details about the crash and extent of injuries have not been released.

Authorities shut down I-640 west at the juncture with Interstate 40 on the east end of Knoxville so they could work the crash. It was expected to be closed until at least midnight, according to KPD.

Traffic was being diverted to Interstate 275 to compensate for the closure.

