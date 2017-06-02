Injury forced Chris Stapleton to delay concerts, CMA Fest appearance

Dec 13, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Chris Stapleton answers phones for the telethon, “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund". Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: George Walker IV, USA TODAY NETWORK)

A hand injury is to blame for Chris Stapleton’s sudden postponement of shows.

In an open letter to fans on social media Thursday night, Stapleton said he had a broken bone and detached tendon in his right index finger, which prevents him from playing guitar.

"The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon," the singer wrote after thanking fans for their support. "Right now, I can't possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best. There is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night."

On Wednesday, Stapleton revealed he had to postpone the next three weeks of performances – including his CMA Music Festival appearance on June 11, but no reason was given.

Stapleton’s team is urging fans to hang on to their tickets while they work to reschedule tour dates spanning his June 1 concert in Fresno, Calif., to his June 17 show in Noblesville, Ind.

Stapleton released his new album “From a Room: Volume 1” last month and with more than 218,000 first week album sales, it registered at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. The album’s lead single “Either Way” is now on country radio. Stapleton will play Bridgestone Arena Oct. 13 and 14.

