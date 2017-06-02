Injury forced Chris Stapleton to delay concerts, CMA Fest appearance

A hand injury is to blame for Chris Stapleton’s sudden postponement of shows.
In an open letter to fans on social media Thursday night, Stapleton said he had a broken bone and detached tendon in his right index finger, which prevents him from playing guitar.
"The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon," the singer wrote after thanking fans for their support. "Right now, I can't possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best. There is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night."
Dear Everybody, First of all, I want to thank you for all of the positive thoughts and kind words you have shared over the last few days. So many of you have been inconvenienced and I'm grateful for your patience and graciousness. After seeing a specialist, I have some information to share. I’m on the road to recovery from a broken bone & a detached tendon in my right index finger. The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon. Right now, I can't possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best. There is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night. Thank you for the privilege. Your support and understanding through all of this lets me know now, more than ever, I have the best fans in the world. Sincerely, Chris Stapleton
On Wednesday, Stapleton revealed he had to postpone the next three weeks of performances – including his CMA Music Festival appearance on June 11, but no reason was given.
Stapleton’s team is urging fans to hang on to their tickets while they work to reschedule tour dates spanning his June 1 concert in Fresno, Calif., to his June 17 show in Noblesville, Ind.
Stapleton released his new album “From a Room: Volume 1” last month and with more than 218,000 first week album sales, it registered at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. The album’s lead single “Either Way” is now on country radio. Stapleton will play Bridgestone Arena Oct. 13 and 14.
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs