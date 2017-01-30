Insurance claims from Sevier Co. wildfires nearing $1 billion

A photo of the aftermath wildfires in the King's Ridge subdivision of Gatlinburg on Dec. 6, 2016. (Photo: Michael Crowe, WBIR, WBIR)

Insurance claims filed following the devastating Sevier County wildfires in November are nearing $1 billion in combined residential and commercial property losses.

According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, 4,233 claims totaling $943,003,361.55 have been filed as of Jan. 20.

A department spokesman said TDCI "continues to support Sevier County residents who are rebuilding in the wake of the devastation."

The fires covered 17,136 acres and destroyed, damaged or affected roughly 2,460 structure across Sevier County and Gatlinburg. The fires resulted in the deaths of 14 people.

In mid-December, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters estimated that the wildfires had caused more than $500 million in damage to private and commercial properties.

The damage claims have continued to rise now two months following the fires. State officials said 3,947 claims totaling $842,245,997.98 had been received as of Jan. 6. Another 276 claims totaling more than $101 million were filed in the two weeks between Jan. 6 and 20.

(© 2017 WBIR)