Interior Secretary to visit Smokies Friday

Rainbow Falls Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Photo courtesy GSMNP.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday to mark the 101st anniversary of the founding of the National Park Service.

Zinke will visit Rainbow Falls Trail with U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander on Friday morning. The Senator's office said Zinke and Alexander will be hiking Rainbow Falls Trail with volunteers and the Youth Corps.

In the afternoon, Zinke will visit the Pisgah Inn on top of Mt. Pisgah on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

© 2017 WBIR.COM