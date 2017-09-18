Investigation into Knoxville worker's death ongoing; employer pays tribute

State workplace investigators likely will take at least two months to look into the circumstances that caused the death of a Knoxville electrical employee who was working at an Alcoa Highway jobsite last week.

Tyler Lowe, 30, worked for Stansell Electric, based in Nashville. An AMR ambulance crew reported he was in critical condition after being taken from the scene Sept. 13, and he later died.

Details about what led to Lowe's death have not been released. State Labor Department officials said the incident occurred in the acceleration lane of the intersection at Alcoa Highway and Maloney Road in Knox County.

“Tyler Lowe was an important member of the Stansell Electric family and our folks are having a difficult time with his tragic loss," David Stansell said in a statement Monday. "Our hearts, prayers and support is with Tyler’s family. As the accident remains under investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

A Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or TOSHA, official was dispatched to the Alcoa Highway site the afternoon of Sept. 13.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman told WBIR that Stansell was a subcontractor on the project.

TOSHA does not release preliminary information before its investigations are complete, according to Chris Cannon, spokesman for the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Lowe's celebration of life service is planned Tuesday night for Lowe.

He was an accomplished bass player who had worked professionally in Nashville. He’d recorded several albums with the group The Alchemists.

