Irish Beer Cheese Fondue by Buffalo Mountain Grille



Ingredients:

1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 cup (8 ounces) Irish Cheddar

2 cups (16 ounces) White E-Z melt

2 cups (16 ounces) Cream Cheese

1 to 2 cups Guinness

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup finely chopped green onion

2 cloves garlic finely grated

1/2 cup jalapenos minced

Salt to taste

Directions:



In a large, heavy sauce pan saute onion, garlic and jalapenos until tender. Cube all cheese and toss in flour; set aside. Pour beer into saute mixture and bring to a boil; then reduce heat to medium low. Gradually whisk in cheeses, sour cream, Worcestershire tire sauce and lemon juice stirring constantly until melted. Serve warm with crudites of your choice.

Buffalo Mountain Grille is located at 205 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, (865) 481-0515 or visit www.buffalogrille.com

© 2017 WBIR.COM