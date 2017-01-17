Items, volunteers still needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIER COUNTY - Nearly two months after wildfires swept through Sevier County, the needs continue for wildfire victims.

Roy Helton, the manager at the Rotary disaster relief center in Pigeon Forge, said about 700 to 800 people a day are still coming to the center for essential items, many for the first time. That number is down from about 3,000 people a day in the weeks following the fires.

"The need hasn't changed a tremendous amount," Helton said. "We're still in a little bit of a crisis mode."

The distribution center is located in the former Boyds Bear building at 149 Cates Lane.

Helton said truckloads of donated supplies and items arrived from all over the country after the fires, and now volunteers have been able to sort through everything to address the needs of people who come to the center.

"We got everything," he said. "It was just pouring in here faster, quite frankly, than we could get it taken care of."

The center is still averaging a truckload of items each day, he said, but there are specific items that the center could use more of as volunteers work to restock the shelves.

Laundry detergent, canned goods, Manwich, chili, Poptarts, cold cereals, hot cereals, canned tuna and ramen noodles are on Helton's short list of needs for the center.

As people are transitioning to more permanent housing, he said the bedding and linens department has become more in demand over the past few weeks. The center could use more pillows and sheet sets, especially queen size.

"We just are having sheets and pillows and everything else fly off the shelves just as fast as we can put them out there," Helton added.

Volunteers continue to give their time at the center to help restock shelves and fill the racks with clothes.

Michelle Berne has been volunteering since the third day after the fire and said she's still seeing some people come through the store for the first time this week.

"You see a lot of people that are coming in, and with this being here, it's helping them get to where they feel like they need to be," she said. "But there's still a lot that they need help with."

Helton said Volunteer East Tennessee through the Volunteer Reception Center in Sevierville continues to provide 75 to 100 volunteers each day, and the center will still need more as it is open.

He said, thankfully, there has been no shortage of people willing to lend a helping hand in Sevier County's time of need.

"I think it's that East Tennessee spirit that we've seen that most others haven't been blessed with," he added.

(© 2017 WBIR)