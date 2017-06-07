Japanese company bringing 60 new jobs to Hawkins County

Miyake plant. (Photo: Custom)

SURGOINSVILLE, TENN. - A Japanese auto parts manufacturer will bring 60 sixty new jobs and a $13.7 million dollar investment to Hawkins County.

Miyake Forging North America Corporation will build a new 45-thousand square foot automotive bearing parts manufacturing facility in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Surgoinsville. It will be the company's first manufacturing operation in the U.S.

Miyake develops and manufactures parts that are used in a diverse variety of precision machines including automobiles.





“I’d like to welcome Miyake to Tennessee and look forward to the company’s future in Hawkins County,” Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe Rolfe said. “Tennessee prides itself on craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence and I’m pleased that Miyake has chosen to call Tennessee home.”



The facility is expected to be operational by early 2018. Workers there will manufacture automotive bearing parts through hot and cold forging processes.

“I have a great feeling about opening our new facility in Hawkins County,” Miyake Forging North America President Akitoshi Fujikawa said. “At Miyake, we are very happy to expand our business in the United States of America. We are extremely thankful to all of the people who helped make this happen. We hope to grow and contribute our humble efforts to the prosperity of Hawkins County and the United States.”



Local officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority applauded Miyake for its investment in Hawkins County.



“We are pleased to welcome Miyake Forging North America to Hawkins County,” Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey said. “Miyake’s decision to locate in Phipps Bend Industrial Park reinforces our position that Hawkins County offers the quality of workforce that industries need and want. We look forward to working with the company in any way possible to ensure many prosperous years in Hawkins County.”



"TVA and the Holston Electric Cooperative congratulate Miyake Forging North America Corporation on its announcement to locate and create new quality job opportunities in Surgoinsville, Tennessee,” said John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development. “We are pleased to partner with the State of Tennessee, Hawkins County Industrial Board, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Managing Committee to facilitate Miyake’s new location decision.”





