Jeff Sessions in Nashville outlines plan to send surplus military weapons, equipment to local police

Speaking to a group of law enforcement officials in Nashville, Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday announced a move to curtail an Obama-era policy that will once again allow the federal government to provide surplus military equipment to local agencies.

"I am here to announce that President Trump is issuing an executive order that will make it easier to protect yourselves and your communities," Sessions said to applause from an audience estimated at about 5,000 people.

"He is rescinding restrictions from the prior administration that limited your agencies' ability to get equipment through federal programs, including lifesaving gear like Kevlar vests and helmets and first responder and rescue equipment like what they’re using in Texas right now."

Sessions' announcement, which was made at a gathering of the national Fraternal Order of Police at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, was widely expected, as first reported by USA Today over the weekend.

The surplus sharing program — known as the "1033 program" — was created by Congress in the 1980s as part of the National Defense Authorization Act. It allowed the federal government to transfer military equipment, ranging from small arms to aircraft, to local law enforcement agencies.

President Barack Obama curtailed the surplus program through an executive order in May 2015 after public outcry over police use of military gear in response to the protests in Ferguson, Mo., after the death of Michael Brown, 18.

Brown, who was unarmed, was shot by Darren Wilson, a white police officer who was not indicted by a grand jury. Armored vehicles, riot gear and tear gas were used by police to respond to the protesters.

Obama's order did not altogether halt the surplus program but curtailed the distribution of weapons including grenade launchers, armored vehicles and weaponized aircraft to local agencies.

"Those restrictions went too far. We will not put superficial concerns above public safety," Sessions said. "All you need to do is turn on a TV right now to see that for Houstonians this isn’t about appearances, it's about getting the job done and getting everyone to safety."

Sessions: Trump backs law enforcement

Sessions said the change to the surplus sharing program, which will immediately take effect, was further evidence of Trump's support for law enforcement.

In June, Trump signed two separate measures that prioritize the hiring of veterans for law enforcement jobs and expedite benefits for the families of officers killed while on duty.

In July, Sessions announced the reinstatement of civil asset forfeiture, a controversial technique by law enforcement to seize cash and property from people suspected of crimes.

Pointing to various policy changes since Trump entered office, Sessions said there has been a 23 percent increase in the number of criminals charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

"The department has convicted more than 1,200 members of gangs, cartels, and their subsidiaries, since the beginning of the year," he said, while praising state, local and tribal enforcement officers for their help.

"On behalf of President Trump and the entire Department of Justice, thank you for what you do. The president is proud to stand with you," Sessions said. "We have your back. We back the blue.”

Nation faces challenges with drug overdoses

He also pointed to murders and drug overdoses in Nashville as evidence of the issues that he said the nation is facing.

Among those on hand for Sessions' speech was Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, who received a standing ovation after thanking those in attendance for their work while also sharing how law enforcement officials helped her after her son died of a drug overdose last month.

"I know all of you in this room have been that person who has held the hand of a loved one as they took their last breath," Barry said. "Or you have had to stand on the steps of a parent's home and deliver that horrible news."

Barry thanked the audience for helping ease the pain of parents and family members dealing with tragedy.

Praise for move on surplus equipment

Immediately after his speech, Sessions was praised by many officers in attendance.

Morgan Dillon, who is from the Nye County Law Enforcement Association in Nevada, said he was very happy about the administration's decision on the surplus military equipment.

"Where I work is a small department and we lost some things that impacted us financially," he said. Dillon said in the aftermath of the recession smaller agencies like his relied heavily on the surplus program as money from taxpayers decreased. "This kind of program saved a lot of departments."

Noting that it is not uncommon for politicians to support police at the law enforcement conference, Dillon said he hopes the Trump administration continues to support law enforcement officials.

Richard Hunter, a retired New Orleans Police Department officer, said the surplus program helps big cities when they can be strapped for cash.

"It benefits everybody," he said.

Hunter said while the results aren't in yet, the Trump administration is doing a great job of supporting law enforcement.

While law enforcement officials have encouraged the Trump administration to reverse the Obama policy, civil rights advocates argue the military surplus program could lead to rising tension in minority communities.

Mary Mancini, chairwoman of the Tennessee Democratic Party, slammed the decision on military equipment.

She said the decision is the latest example of the "administration failing to understand the problems of our communities."

"Violence and crime are symptoms of a broader illness: systematic poverty," Mancini said.

