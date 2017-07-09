Jefferson City police investigating incident at Walmart

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police officers are investigating an incident at the Walmart off East Broadway Blvd. in Jefferson City.

That's according to Jefferson County dispatch.

The Jefferson City police chief is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

10News has a crew on the way to the scene to determine what the incident is.

This is an ongoing story. We'll continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

© 2017 WBIR.COM