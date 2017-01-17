Jefferson Co. leaders vote against more funding for elementary school renovations

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Jefferson County leaders voted to not give more funds to White Pine Elementary School for renovations Tuesday evening.

The commission has already approved $2.8 million for improvements. School leaders were requesting an additional $800,000 for the renovations.

"I believe that we're going to waste more money," 4th District Jefferson County Commissioner Russell Turner said. "And that's why I oppose trying to Band-Aid instead of permanently fix what's wrong at White Pine School."

The commission barely approved an amendment capping funding for the project.

"What we're looking at is taking money here, that's reserved for the schools, to put on this project because they deem it as priority," 8th District Jefferson County Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

The school board plans to discuss the building funds at their next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Commissioners in Jefferson County also discussed the outcome of the Walters Bridge demolition in White Pine.

A new bridge will be installed over the French Broad River in September 2017.

