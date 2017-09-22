Jellico man accused in officer-involved shooting formally charged

Deron Ausmus (Photo: WBIR)

JELLICO, TENN. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that the Campbell County Grand Jury has formally charged a Jellico man in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened last month.

On Aug. 24, Deron Ausmus, 38, allegedly showed up at the Jellico Police Department and pointed a gun at a dispatcher. On Friday, TBI Special Agents indicted Ausmus on four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited weapons, and one count of simple possession.

He was being held in the Knox County Jail on unrelated charges at the time he was served Friday.

According to the TBI, Ausmus reportedly ran to a neighborhood nearby the police department after they said he pointed a gun at a dispatcher. He was later located in a home on South Myrtle Street.

The TBI said the suspect came outside the house when officers used tear gas. The suspect then pointed his gun at police before two officers shot him.

He was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. No officers were hurt.

