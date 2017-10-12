Cash, diamond rings taken in Pigeon Forge jewlery heist

Pigeon Forge Police say an armed robber stole diamond rings and cash from B&R Jewelers on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Photo courtesy Pigeon Forge Police Department.

An armed robber took an undetermined amount of diamond rings and cash from a Pigeon Forge jewelry store on Wednesday, according to Pigeon Forge Police.

The police department said B&R Jewelers was robbed around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The armed robber was let into the store at closing time by the part time owner, who believed he was a customer, police said. When inside, the robber pulled out a black semi automatic hand gun and demanded the cash and jewelry. He reportedly put them in his gray Jansport backpack before fleeing the store.

Police said the man was wearing a mask, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and black baseball cap. He was also wearing gray sneakers with teal laces.

If you have any information on the armed robbery, please contact Detective Mark Vance at 865-453-5367.

© 2017 WBIR.COM