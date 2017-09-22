Jewelry TV transforms company's headquarters in Knoxville

Inside Jewelry TV's recently renovated West Knoxville headquarters. (Photo: WBIR)

Knoxville-based Jewelry TV has seen tremendous growth since it started 24 years ago. In the last 3 years, the company’s headquarters in West Knoxville has completely transformed.

What started in a small building with only 24 employees has become a giant operation, and JTV continues to shine.

President and CEO Tim Mathews said the company now employs over 1,000 people and reaches around 85 million homes. Mathews said they've seen 47 percent sales growth in the past three years.

"This sales growth has led to a 90,000-square-foot renovation for more space and it all began with the entrance," Senior Vice President Steve Walsh said, “We just wanted a comfortable, peaceful setting. Once you enter the building and head upstairs, there’s no shortage of space.”

There is a rooftop café for the guest and employees, a new auditorium for live show audiences and plenty of seating with room for more on the rooftop.

“It’s a building that shines outside and in," Mathews said.

If you want to check out the new renovations, JTV is inviting the public to their next live show on Sept. 29.

© 2017 WBIR.COM