Jury dismisses after almost 6 hours of deliberations in Vanderbilt rape trial

Brandon Banks sits in the courtroom during closing arguments. (WSMV)

Jurors have decided to go home for the night after deliberating for almost six hours to reach a verdict in the trial for former Vanderbilt football player Brandon Banks.

Banks is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery for his role in the gang rape of an unconscious female student in a dorm room on this day in 2013.

After a lengthy reading of jury instructions, jurors were dismissed around 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

Just after 8 p.m., Judge Monte Watkins called the jury into the courtroom, which is when the jury foreman announced they were ready to dismiss for the night. The jury will return at 9 a.m. Friday.

Jurors were handed the case after the state and defense spent about two hours presenting their closing arguments.

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman replayed portions of the graphic videos of the assault for the jury.

"You have video evidence of Mr. Banks' participation. This is with three minutes of being in there, and he is already participating," Norman said.

Norman also reminded jurors about the definition of duress, which is important because this plays into Banks' legal argument for his defense.

Norman argued that since Banks was able to leave the dorm room where the assault happened at any time, he was not in any "imminent" danger.

"There is not evidence that raises duress. That is an excuse. When you apply the law, it doesn't allow for excuses," Norman said.

Defense attorney Mark Scruggs claims that Banks could not leave the room because of many factors, citing potential bullying from his teammates and the pressure to remain loyal to the Vanderbilt football team.

Scruggs claims Banks was scared he would be hurt by teammate Brandon Vandenburg if he didn't comply.

"This man was clearly, clearly under duress. This man had gone through a process," Scruggs said. "He chose to be a football player, but nobody said he chose to be subjected to the kind of treatment."

The state says Banks was not in danger during the sexual assault, so duress doesn't apply.

"Maybe, in the future at practice, I may be hit extra hard. That is not duress," Norman said.

The defense is arguing that the video and picture evidence does not prove their client is guilty.

"There is no evidence that Brandon Banks sexually penetrated the victim, and there is no evidence that Mr. Banks aided and abetted anyone," Scruggs said.

Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore handled the second part of the state's rebuttal argument. He said the case was about responsibility and accountability. Moore argued that Banks is responsible and should be held accountable because of all the choices he made the night of the sexual assault.

"Every single solitary thing Mr. Banks did that night were conscious choices," Moore said.

The defense team called two witnesses, both former football players, to the stand on Thursday morning. There was some debate about what those witnesses could say in front of the jury after the state argued that part of their testimony was not relevant. The questions ended up being about Banks' general character.

The state called two rebuttal witnesses. One of them was Metro Nashville Detective Chad Gish, who testified that he did not find any threatening or intimidating messages sent to Banks during his search of all four co-defendants' cellphones.

The victim was in the courtroom on Thursday morning. She appeared a little emotional but kept her composure.

On Wednesday, she took the witness stand for a fourth time in this case in hopes of sending all of her accused rapists to prison. She told the jury that the only person she knew before the assault was Vandenburg, who was convicted of rape last year.

Cory Batey has also been tried and convicted. The fourth co-defendant, Jaborian McKenzie, is out on bond.

Depending on the charges, Banks could face anywhere between eight to 25 years in prison.

WSMV