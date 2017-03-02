Kale Salad with Apple and Cranberry

Ingredients:
16 oz kale
1 cup dried cranberries
2 medium Granny Smith apples
1 cup pecans
For dressing:
1 cup olive oil
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup smooth Dijon mustard
1/4 cup honey
1/2 tsp salt & pepper
Directions:
Transfer kale to large bowl. Sprinkle a small pinch of sea salt over the kale. Massage the leaves with your hands by lightly scrunching big handfuls at a time until the leaves are darker in color and fragrant. Add the chopped pecans and cranberries. Chop the apple into bite-sized pieces. Toss with lemon juice and add to bowl. In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients and pour over the salad. Toss until the salad is evenly coated with dressing. Serve immediately or let salad marinate for 10-20 minutes for better flavor.
