Karns man dies in Grainger County crash

A 27-year-old Karns man died Thursday and two people were injured when a car and truck collided near a Grainger County intersection.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, driver Ryan H. Carter, 27, died as a result of the crash.

Injured in the crash near U.S. Highway 25E and state Highway 131 were the second driver, Thomas Rogers, 59, of Talbott, and Joshua T. Campbell, 31, of Morristown, who was riding with Rogers.

The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. Thursday in Thorn Hill, according to a THP report.

Rogers was driving south on Highway 25E in a 2007 Chevy truck.

Carter was heading north in a 2017 Ford Fusion on Highway 131.

Carter failed to yield to Rogers at the intersection, and the two collided in the southbound lane of Highway 25.

Rogers' truck then "skidded off the left side of the road, where it came to a final rest." Carter's Ford also skidded off the road, according to the report.

Rogers was wearing a seatbelt. Neither Carter nor Campbell was wearing a seatbelt, according to the THP report.

© 2017 WBIR.COM