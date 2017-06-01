KAT buses to observe moment of silence in tribute to Oregon victims

Knoxville Area Transit drivers will pause Friday and observe a moment of silence in tribute to three train passengers killed or wounded while intervening during an attack in Portland, Oregon.

The transit operator is calling on bus operators to pull over at noon Friday -- and if it's safe -- to pause for a minute "in quiet reflection."

"We honor these men who stood up against hate and represent the best in all of us," a statement from KAT reads.

On May 26, the men were stabbed, two fatally, on a Portland light-rail TriMet train. They had intervened after an assailant began threatening two young black women, one of whom is a Muslim.

Rick Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, died. Micah Fletcher, 21, was treated for wounds at a local hospital and then released on Monday.

Jeremy Christian, 35, is accused in the attack. Police say Christian shouted racial and anti-Muslim slurs at them in the moments before he began stabbing the victims.

TriMet in Portland is observing a moment of silence Friday.

KAT now will do the same as a show of solidarity, according to the transit operator.

It's a "small tribute" in the wake of the stabbings, according to a KAT news release.

