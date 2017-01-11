KAT introduces free Wi-Fi on buses and trolleys

Woman using her phone on a bus. (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

KNOXVILLE - Free Wi-Fi is available on all Knoxville Area Transit buses and trolleys starting Wednesday.

KAT said city workers have phased in the service and have tested it over several months in an announcement Wednesday morning.

“With our free Wi-Fi, you can read and answer your emails before you even reach the office,” said Knoxville director of transit Dawn Distler.

Free Wi-Fi is also available at the Knoxville Station Transit Center.

In addition to free Wi-Fi, KAT has partnered with Google Transit to make it easier for riders to plan a public transit trip.

KAT is working on an upgraded website that will offer improved compatibility with smartphones. The new website is scheduled to launch this summer.

Go to the city of Knoxville’s website for more information or call (865)637-3000.

