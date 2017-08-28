Katrina survivors living in East TN send support to Texas

As the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaches, survivors in East Tennessee are remembering those memories and emotions even more as Harvey continues to wreak havoc on Houston.

Jennifer Johnson founded the "Lost Cajuns of East Tennessee" group before Katrina, but the disaster brought an influx of people from Louisiana and the surrounding area to Knoxville.

"At the time, we probably had about 80 members," Johnson said. "Within the year we probably swelled to over 800."

Johnson said their membership has fluctuated over the years as some people moved back to New Orleans, but she said several have made East Tennessee their forever home.

The group still hold events like an annual crawfish boil and other gatherings throughout the year to bring the community of Cajuns together.

Leigh and Dewayne Wilson moved to Townsend three years ago after living through the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

They left their home the day before Katrina hit and didn't know if there would be anything left when they got back.

"When we left for Katrina, we didn't know for two weeks whether we had a house, what the situation was," Dewayne said.

The Wilsons visited family and friends across the country in the month following Katrina and watched as the devastation unfolded.

"I spent two weeks basically not showering, not shaving, just sitting in the chair watching the news in a total stupor," Dewayne said. "It really was an amazing, frightening thing to see."

When they were finally let back into New Orleans, they found they were some of the lucky ones with something to return to.

"If it doesn't kill you, it will make you stronger," Leigh said, "and I think that's what Katrina did for us in a lot of ways."

Now the Wilsons have their eyes on Houston and the wrath that Harvey is unleashing.

"It's almost like post-traumatic stress disorder or something," Leigh said. "I just sit and stare at the TV and think, 'Oh my God', I just can't believe this is happening again."

This time, the Wilsons are concerned about their son and his family, who live in Southwest Houston.

"I think it's difficult," Leigh said. "It brings back memories for us, and it creates and anxiety for us that we understand he has."

Their son and his family have since evacuated to Katy, Texas, but the Wilsons are still watching and waiting until the water goes down.

"We feel more confident that they're in a better place perhaps, but we're still worried about them," Leigh said.

