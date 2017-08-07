WBIR
Kay White officially announces she's entering race for Tennessee Governor

WBIR 9:02 AM. EDT August 07, 2017

A Johnson City realtor has officially announced she is running for Tennessee governor on July 22.

Kay White is the newest candidate in the governor's race, making the announcement Saturday night at the Jonesborough Visitor Center.

Some key issues she says she represents are to keep Tennessee from sanctuary city status, supporting state law enforcement and fighting against funding education for illegal immigrants.

There were about 100 people there Saturday.

