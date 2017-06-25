Kayaker dies on the Collins River

CROSSVILLE - A 59-year-old man lost his life kayaking on the Collins River Sunday morning, according to a release from TWRA.

Ernest Lee Wade was kayaking with Treyton R. Gritzinger on the river. Both are from McMinnville, Tenn.

Wade was on a sit-a-top kayak, flipped and struggled to swim.

He was not wearing a personal floatation device. Gritzinger also did not have a flotation device.

Recent rainfall elevated water two to three feet above normal, according to the release.

"It is always difficult to see the loss of a life," TWRA Warren County Officer Pete Geesling said in the release.

"We can't stress enough the importance of wearing a personal flotation device and checking conditions before heading out. Our thoughts are with Wade's family."



