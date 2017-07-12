KCS approves International Baccalaureate curriculum at Bearden Middle

Bearden Middle School (Photo: WBIR)

Another Knox County school will take on a rigorous new program, one designed to help students on their road to college.

Knox County school leaders voted to expand an International Baccalaureate program to Bearden Middle School. The classes are similar to advanced placement courses, but in the world of education, IB curriculum is viewed as the gold standard.

West High School was the only other school with that program in the district. So far, the students involved have a 100% college acceptance rate.

