KCSO and KPD searching for robbery suspect

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County authorities are looking for a man they said robbed a Check Advance of America off North Cedar Bluff Road Saturday.

The man is suspected of three other armed robberies that happened in Knoxville within the past two weeks, including a Cash Express off Kingston Pike, a Subway off Walbrook Drive, and an Advance America off Tazewell Pike.





Authorities said the man was wearing the same blue t-shirt, khaki shorts and sunglasses during the robberies. They believe he is driving either a white four-door Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable made in the 90s.

Anyone with information is asked to call either KCSOs crime unit at (865) 215-2243 or KPD at (865) 215-7212.

