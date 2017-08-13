KCSO asks for public's help in search for missing woman

Deputies say Eastes was last seen August 10.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week.

Deputies say 56-year-old Rita May Eastes was last seen by her daughter on Thursday, August 10.

According to KCSO's Facebook page, Eastes was last seen wearing a pink blouse and traveling in her 2012 silver Kia Sorento SUV with jewels around the license plate.

Eastes is a white female who is about 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

